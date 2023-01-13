Dak Prescott believes Mike McCarthy’s job is safe with the Dallas Cowboys. The QB referred to reports questioning McCarthy’s job security as “comical, in a sense,” per Jori Epstein.

“Back-to-back 12 wins in y’all tell me how long and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy? That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it,” Prescott added.

Dak Prescott understands what playing in Dallas means. Cowboys head coaches have always faced consistent questions about their jobs. However, Mike McCarthy has impressed since taking over as Dallas’ head coach.

Prescott then revealed how the Cowboys can tune out the noise, per Epstein.

“That’s why it’s important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room. Understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win.”

Jerry Jones also hinted that McCarthy’s job is safe.

Regardless, this is a Cowboys team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Anything less than a championship will feel like a failure for Dallas. The Cowboys have the talent to make a deep playoff run with Dak Prescott leading the charge.

Prescott also expressed his excitement for the postseason.

“You’ve got to love being in games like this,” Prescott said, via Ed Werder. “And if you don’t, this league, the sport, this isn’t the place for you. And so for me, it’s about embracing the moment.”

Dallas will look to kick off their postseason run on the right foot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Wild Card Weekend.