The big news in the NFL during the first week of the season was undoubtedly Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury during his first series in a New York Jets uniform. It was undoubtedly a disaster for the New York Jets, and the quarterback fraternity in the league had plenty of support for Rodgers. That included Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who noted that the former Packer's injury took place on artificial turf.

As a QB who broke his ankle on turf, I asked Dak Prescott about grass vs turf.

“Yeah, I'm 100% grass guy. I mean, and I'm probably – because like you said – my injury plays a huge part in that. And, secondly, I'm not fast so turf doesn't make me fast one way or another.” pic.twitter.com/rXVj6dDUgM — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 15, 2023

Prescott suffered a broken ankle on turf, and he does not enjoy having to put himself at risk on artificial turf. “Yeah, I'm 100% grass guy. I mean, and I'm probably — because like you said — my injury plays a huge part in that. And, secondly, I'm not fast so turf doesn't make me fast one way or another.”

The Cowboys host the Jets in Week 2 and the Cowboys are hoping to pick up where they left off against the Giants in Week 1. Dallas was perhaps the most impressive team in the NFL in their opening game, rolling to a 40-0 win on the road over their division rivals.

While the Cowboys defense was dominant and the running game was fairly effective as Tony Pollard ran for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, Prescott and the passing game was limited.

The Cowboys quarterback completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards but he did not have a touchdown pass to ace receivers CeeDee Lamb or Brandin Cooks. If the Cowboys are going to become a well-rounded team this year, they need more effective passing from Dak Prescott.

He led the league in interceptions with 15 last year, and he can't let that figure keep him from being aggressive in the passing game.