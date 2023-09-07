Dak Prescott and many of his Dallas Cowboys teammates went to Lake Oconee in Georgia last July — not for a summer vacation but to further prepare for the upcoming season by undergoing a workshop, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

The session started with a former Army Ranger and Lieutenant uttering the words “February 11, 2024.” It did not need explaining. Prescott and company knew what that date signifies in the realm of football.

This date, the scheduled day of this season's Super Bowl, served as the cornerstone for a three-day mental performance workshop masterminded by none other than Prescott. The purpose of this gathering was to fortify the mental resilience of his teammates, to prepare them for the challenges ahead, and, most importantly, to put an end to the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought.

Dak Prescott's determination to exhaust all possible resources became evident following the Cowboys' second consecutive postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It wasn't just about building a better team culture; it was about leveraging that culture effectively. Prescott expressed, “It doesn't mean anything if guys aren't telling us what they're sacrificing or what they're trying to get better at, and if other guys aren't holding them to that.”

In March, Dak Prescott, along with his marketing agent Peter Miller, met with former Navy SEALs Adam La Reau and Paul McCullough. Their dinner discussion revolved around O2X, a company co-founded by the SEALs, specializing in optimizing physical and mental performance, particularly in high-stress situations.

Cowboys are ready to end their playoff drought

Prescott's desire to gain a mental edge for himself and his team led to a tailored five-session curriculum. It incorporated strategies from special operations units, focusing on culture, accountability, goal-setting, and achieving continuous improvement. The three-day workshop made a significant impact, with every player fully engaged and actively participating, leaving no doubt about their commitment.

For Prescott and his teammates, it wasn't just about building a culture but about learning how to utilize it effectively. The workshop also emphasized the importance of elite decision-making in high-pressure moments, using breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques to enhance performance.

As the Cowboys embark on a new season, they carry the lessons from their training with Navy SEALs. Prescott and his teammates are grounded in a strong culture, ready to apply their newfound strategies in every moment and, ultimately, aim for the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. This date serves as a constant reminder of their collective goal: to end the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought and bring a championship back to Dallas.