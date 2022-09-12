Dak Prescott injury update draws painful reactions from Cowboys fans

Dallas Cowboys fans knows that the team’s success this 2022 hinges on Dak Prescott’s play. America’s Team can only go as far as the star QB can take them. But what will happen if Prescott gets injured and misses several weeks?

Well, that is exactly the harsh reality the franchise and its fanbase are facing now after Dak suffered a hand injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner Jerry Jones has already confirmed that Prescott will need surgery and that he will need to be sidelined for an unconfirmed period to recover.

Naturally after news of the injury surfaced, Cowboys fans took to social media to air their pain and frustration for what could be another lost season.

After a brilliant regular season finish last year, hopes were high that the team can replicate that success this 2022 and perform better in the postseason. The Cowboys lost in the Wild Card last year, but many believe they could turn things around this campaign and break their decades-long Super Bowl drought. With Prescott sidelined, though, those dreams could turn into nightmares once again.

Dak Prescott needs surgery and will be out several weeks per Jerry Jones. Cowboys fans everywhere: pic.twitter.com/UDeUjTISpC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2022

Well there go our chances dak Prescott is to undergo surgery on right thumb (throwing hand) and miss several weeks of the season @NFLonFOX @dak @dallascowboys https://t.co/cUqqFOXOJr — Marcos Flores (@Marcos_4428) September 12, 2022

Welp This Season Over Dak Prescott Out For Multiple Weeks No WR’s A No Threat Team Cooper Rush Is Up #DallasCowboys — LilBusyy™️(0-1)#DAL⭐️ (@BobbyNbbz) September 12, 2022

The question on who will the Cowboys choose to replace Dak Prescott remains, but whether they look internally or via trade and the free agent market, it’s uncertain if there’s actually someone who can turn things around for them.

Damn Dak Prescott hurt already smh — T Hems (@quikdripfuego) September 12, 2022

Dak Prescott really just gotta retire tbh — lightskin piccolo (@LowkeyPiccolo) September 12, 2022

I just threw my glass table at my 80 inch TV, shattering both of them. This team has humiliated my entire family. My wife and kids are in tears as 40+ guests clear out of my house. Just threw my Dak Prescott jersey into the firepit. I can’t do this any longer! — X4788 (@Dice3114) September 12, 2022

For now, the Cowboys will have to hope for the best when it comes to Prescott’s injury. Depending on how long he needs to recover, Dallas will need to make the necessary moves and weather the storm that’s to come.