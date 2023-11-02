Dallas Cowboys quarterback makes an interesting comparison between playing in Philadelphia to SEC games ahead of Eagles-Cowboys matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are heading to Philadelphia to face their division foes for the first time all season. Ahead of facing the rowdy Eagles crowd, quarterback Dak Prescott compared playing in Philadelphia to SEC games.

As the former quarterback for Mississippi State, Prescott played in many heated SEC games up against some of the biggest fanbases in college football.

“It’s just a good atmosphere for football, honestly,” Prescott said. “I guess you could say growing up in the SEC, a lot of different venues and stadiums that you can feel it when you get near the stadium. Eat, sleep, breathe the game of football, the fans’ excitement, the atmosphere, the close games, the energy. When you walk into (Lincoln Financial Field), it’s no different. It feels like some of those old Saturday nights, fans are going to get loud, you gotta make sure your communication is top notch. And then it’s always fun getting a win up there,” via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The last time Prescott played in Philadelphia was late in the 2021-2022 season before the Eagles became the powerhouse they currently are. The Cowboys smashed the Eagles 51-26 while Prescott threw five touchdowns in front one of the toughest crowds in sports. Last season, Dallas lost in Philly while Cooper Rush was the starter.

This game will have huge implications for both the NFC and NFC East going forward. Currently, the Eagles own both the NFC and their division with a 7-1 record. But the Cowboys are 5-2 and can inch closer to surpassing their division lead with a win. Philadelphia will have to watch out for the brewing connection between Prescott and CeeDee Lamb after the duo connected on 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns last week.