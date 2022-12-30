By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13. Despite the 14 point victory, it was far from a dominant performance with Dak Prescott leading the way toward disappointment. The former Pro Bowl quarterback turned the ball over three times in the first half, allowing the Titans to hang in the game.

Friday morning, Prescott addressed the lackluster effort, as captured by The Athletic.

“A win is a win, and we are going to take it and get better from the mistakes … make sure we are improving. A road win, short week, you have got to take them all. Style points and all that, that’s for y’all who think games are won on paper,” said Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback is right in some regards. This is the NFL and anyone can win on any given week. Traveling on the road on a short week is never easy. But if ever there was a situation where the Cowboys should have righted the ship, it was this game.

The Titans were without Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Bud Dupree and Jeffrey Simmons. Those are very likely the four most important players on that team. They also had nothing to play for. The Titans Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will determine the AFC South. This game had zero impact on that race.

Meanwhile, Prescott and the Cowboys are still alive for the #1 overall seed in the NFC. Albeit, it’s a long shot. If the Eagles win either of their final two games, they will clinch home field. Nevertheless, Dallas’ defense continued its struggles to make plays as Josh Dobbs moved the football against them. The once-dominant defense has not looked like the same unit over the last month.