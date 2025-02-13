Not only did the Dallas Cowboys fail to live up to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones' pledge to go “all-in” during their last offseason, but they went through a frustrating 2024 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also missed considerable time with a season-ending hamstring injury, which halted his season.

According to Prescott, he wants the offseason focus to be on developing their run game, via The Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

“We got to get to running the ball, being a little more consistent on that,” he said. “From there, looking at the numbers, I’ve always enjoyed play action pass, so just being able to get back to that. But to start with the run game, it will open up the rest of the offense.”

The Cowboys, who parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott for the second time, will be hard-pressed to find elite talent on the free-agent market this season. They may also choose to utilize their 12th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on running back talent; potential names include Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, and UNC's Omarion Hampton.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to the richest contract extension in NFL history

Any speculation regarding the future of quarterback Prescott with the Cowboys was put to rest when they signed him to the richest deal in NFL history, a four-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed.

With an average annual value (AAV) of $60 million, Prescott becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, despite having won only two playoff games in his eight-year career.

However, his season came to a halt with the aforementioned hamstring injury, and things didn't get much better for the team in his absence. They finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs.