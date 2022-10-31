Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had another injury scare on Sunday during their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears, and his latest confession won’t ease the worries of their fans.

For those who missed it, Prescott injured his left thumb–YES, another thumb injury!–during a 25-yard run in the first half. Video replays of the incident showed how a Bears defender accidentally stepped on his fingers, causing the injury.

Prescott had his left thumb taped up after the incident, and he admitted it was “bleeding” a lot.

Why Dak Prescott now has a taped up left thumb vs. Bears… Ouch. pic.twitter.com/WUQiBFPhmz — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 30, 2022

Dak Prescott did point out it was not painful and that he’ll be alright, but it’s definitely going to raise some concerns considering that he only recently got back from a thumb injury–though it was in his throwing hand and has completely healed.

“Just my luck right now. It’s all right. We were going down and I guess he stepped on my hand or something. Just scraped right there by the nail. It was just bleeding a lot but it’s not painful,” Prescott shared, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Prescott was able to finish the game, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing TD to lead the Cowboys to the 49-29 win.

It doesn’t look like the left thumb injury is serious and will hinder Prescott from performing at the highest level for the Cowboys. Nonetheless, the Dallas faithful will certainly love it if he can avoid getting hurt during games.