Football fans don’t always tend to agree on things, but there was a consensus agreement for a lot of people after Dak Prescott's bold claim for the 2023 season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he would not throw double-digit interceptions next season, something he's done in three of the last four seasons, including a league-leading 15 in 2022.

Stephen A. Smith led the charge against Prescott on social media, with plenty of people taking a stab at the Cowboys signal-caller for his otherwise would-be motivational claim.

BREAKING: Dak Prescott to play RB this season https://t.co/LuKTev5Toq — Chad Sepeda (@csmoney1980) July 17, 2023

Looking at the numbers a little deeper, Prescott actually hasn’t been as bad as his interception figures indicate. Prescott has thrown interceptions on two percent of his passes in his career, with that figure sitting below two in all but two seasons. If 2022 is removed, he's thrown interceptions on 1.7% of his passes.

Prescott's turnovers certainly didn’t help the Cowboys last season but they also weren't always his fault. Four of his interceptions were either dropped passes or tipped balls, though there's an argument to be made that he should avoid those throws entirely.

Despite the turnovers and five missed games from Prescott, the Cowboys won 12 games last year and won a playoff game. Expectations will be high once again in 2023 and Prescott has a fully healthy wide-receiving core to throw to.

You can't fault Dak Prescott for being confident, but these comments are sure to blow up in his face if he does indeed throw 10 interceptions next season. He may not care what people say at the end of the day, but the Cowboys will be much better off in 2023 if Prescott limits the turnovers.