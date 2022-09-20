Dak Prescott should ‘really study’ Cooper Rush, per Steve Young

Dak Prescott is always going to be the starter for the Dallas Cowboys this season when he’s healthy and Cooper Rush is the main backup. But even then, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes that Prescott can learn some lessons from Rush. During an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Young pointed out that the way Rush operates on the field can be emulated by Dak Prescott.

“I want [Dak Prescott] to really study Cooper Rush because in many ways it’s doing those fundamental things that can really help Dak when he comes back.”

It was an objective take from one of the best quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL, but it would be interesting to hear what Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush have to say about it.

Dak Prescott is currently sidelined by a finger injury he suffered back in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is not on the injured reserve, though, so his return could be sooner than expected. In any case, the Cowboys are looking decent on offense with Rush handling the quarterbacking chores. In last Sunday’s 20-17 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush passed for 235 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers on 19-of-31 completions. There’s nothing particularly flashy about Rush’s game, but he’s proven that he can get the job done whenever Dak Prescott isn’t available. Rush is 2-0 in his career in games that he’s started.

Up next for the Cowboys is a road game against the undefeated New York Giants in Week 3.