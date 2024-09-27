The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a sloppy but ultimately satisfactory Week 4 win over their hated NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, on NFL Thursday Night Football. The Thursday kickoff game was a jumbled 15-penalty affair but the Cowboys came out of the slugfest victorious thanks to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. It was not pretty but it should calm Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy's nerves a bit.

The Cowboys have some injury concerns but the veterans are helping to circle the wagons. Prescott talked about what brought Elliot back to Dallas and how much the running back meant to the team.

“It started in the front office then they hit me up,” Prescott explained. “(Elliot is a Cowboys legend. Always will be. It's great to have him back. Nobody is better in the locker room. Ultimate team guy. He would do anything for the team. Whatever it takes and that was part of bringing him back, understanding short yardage, goal line, pass protections, everything his experience has brought to the team has been great for us.”

Prescott managed an impressive 22 of 27 passing night for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Ceedee Lamb finished with seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Elliot had five rushes for 19 yards but fought for every inch during crucial situations. The “legend” set the standard on a night the Cowboys needed a win to stay out of last place.

Unfortunately, some of Prescott's answers were cut off by a few hundred cheering fans who made the trip up to MetLife Stadium. However, those same fans made life hard for Daniel Jones and the Giants. Just not as much as the Cowboys' defense.

Cowboys defense dials up pressure

Greg Joseph kicked five field goals for the Giants in the 20-15 New York home loss. Daniel Jones could not do much of anything right when being pressured by the Cowboys' front seven. Jones needed 40 pass attempts to reach 281 yards. There were no explosive plays or touchdowns by the home team at all. In fact, the Giants managed a mere 26 yards rushing on 24 attempts against a Dallas defense that had been gashed the past two weeks.

The Giants' longest rushing attempt went for five yards. An interception by Jones did not help matters. A 14-9 game at halftime helped keep the MetLife crowd subdued. Sadly, the lone bright spot for New York, Malik Nabors, left early for the hospital.

Now the pressure is on the Giants more than the Cowboys, who can kick back and relax for a while. They essentially get a mini-bye week since Dallas versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 will not kick off until next Sunday night.