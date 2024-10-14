The Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the Detroit Lions 47-9 on Sunday. This is the fourth straight embarrassing defeat Dallas has suffered at home dating back to last year. With a 3-3 record in a wide-open NFC East, the season is far from over. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that practice is the key to the team’s success.

“It takes everybody looking in the mirror and saying, “How can I improve myself? How can we get better and help this team? And…as I said, it starts with practice.” WFAA Cowboys insider Ed Werder posted the quote on social media.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is firmly on the hot seat this season, as he has not advanced past the Divisional Round in his first four seasons. Now, his streak of three seasons with 12 wins is in jeopardy, as the Cowboys already have three losses. His players speaking out about how practice needs to be better is probably not great for his future as Dallas’ head coach.

This was the biggest game of the Cowboys’ season thus far, as they hosted NFC title-hopefuls Detroit Lions. Last year, Ceedee Lamb had an iconic game as Dallas beat the Lions on a controversial call. This year, Dan Campbell’s squad came to Texas and smoked the Cowboys.

Can the Cowboys turn this season around?

The good news for the Cowboys is that the Washington Commanders lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Jayden Daniels has resuscitated that franchise and has them in first place in the NFC East one-third of the way through the season. Their defense, however, has not been spectacular and that could catch up to them down the stretch.

The Giants and Eagles both have their issues but remain in contention for the division crown. The Cowboys have played one division game so far, which means they have plenty of time to fix their practice problems. They also have plenty of time to get healthy, which is a big issue for their defense.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both missed the game against the Lions after they suffered injuries in Week 4. The Cowboys were able to hold on to that game against the Giants and beat the Steelers last week. The Lions took advantage of the absences and gashed Mike Zimmer’s defense. for 40 points.

The Cowboys can certainly turn this season around and it starts with a well-timed bye week in Week 7. They come back with a massive road game against the San Francisco 49ers and their problems have to be fixed by then.