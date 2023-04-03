Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Dallas Cowboys made a major addition to their wide receiver room when they traded for Brandin Cooks. But as the Cowboys look to continue getting stronger on offense, Dallas has their eyes set on one of the better receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are hosting Jalin Hyatt for a pre-draft visit, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Dallas will also be hosting former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

After two uneventful seasons, Hyatt broke onto the scene in 2022. Appearing in 12 games for Tennessee, Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named an All-American and First-team All-SEC. Hyatt also took home the Fred Bilitnekoff Award which is given to college football’s best receiver.

Hyatt’s last dance with Tennessee has him on the minds of scouts across the NFL. The former Volunteer ran an impressive 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, only improving his status. As the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around, Hyatt has a strong possibility of hearing his name called in the first round.

Holding the 26th overall pick, Dallas might have Jalin Hyatt atop their wish list. The Cowboys have a tantalizing tandem in Cooks and CeeDee Lamb, but Dallas could still use some help at wide receiver. Michael Gallup is their next best option. However, he has had back-to-back down years.

The Cowboys could look to capitalize on the 2023 NFL Draft’s strong receiver class. To some, Hyatt is viewed as the leader of the class. Dallas will get a closer look at the former Volunteer. If they like what they see, they’ll be looking to pounce on Hyatt on draft day.