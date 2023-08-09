The Dallas Cowboys got a relieving injury update on rookie DT Mazi Smith after a knee injury scare on Tuesday morning.

Smith was reportedly dealing with knee discomfort during training camp, and underwent an MRI as a safety measure after missing practice.

“Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith isn’t practicing today here in Oxnard, and a source said he’s getting a precautionary MRI on his knee. Smith has been battling tendinitis in camp,” reported Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A team member with knowledge of the situation said “he's fine,” per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Smith was a first round draft pick for the Cowboys this past spring, getting selected 26th overall to help sure up their defensive front. Fans have been excited with Smith's early performances at camp, and he has been fueling the fire with his comments.

“I don't even like football. I like hitting people,” Smith remarked at training camp. It is certainly some interesting energy to hype up the team, as they want a violent inside powerhouse, something he is capable of with a 323-pound frame.

Smith dominated with the Michigan Wolverines in college for four years, morphing into a first round talent over the last two seasons as an upperclassman leader. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, notching 48 tackles en route to a College Football Playoff appearance.

The Cowboys will hope to get similar production out of the rookie this year, as they make a serious push for a Super Bowl after falling short in the playoffs last season. QB Dak Prescott and his teammates hold the sixth-best odds to go all the way, sitting at +1300 per FanDuel Sportsbook.