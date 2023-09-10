Despite being listed as questionable with an illness, Malik Hooker will suit up for the Dallas Cowboys when they face the New York Giants in their Week 1 Sunday Night Football tilt, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. With Hooker set to take the field, the Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they have an essential part of their secondary.

Saturday saw the Cowboys list an illness as the reason for Hooker's uncertain status, stirring up worries about him. But on Sunday evening, Hooker will play against the Giants after recovering enough to play.

With Donovan Wilson set to miss time due to a calf injury, this decision has even greater implications for the Cowboys. Having Hooker available offers much-needed depth and stability in the secondary. The safety signed a three-year contract extension in the offseason and is a key part of the roster.

To prepare for the game, the Cowboys also increased the overall depth of their roster. C.J. Goodwin, an important part of the special teams, is a skilled cornerback. Three consecutive seasons have seen Goodwin surpass 300 special teams snaps, reinforcing his vital part in the group.

From the practice squad, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has been called up. With Tyler Smith listed as doubtful due to a hamstring strain, Hoffrman steps up to offer insurance for the Cowboys. Offensive line depth becomes increasingly crucial now that Tyron Smith is uncertain, nursing a strained ankle.

Undoubtedly boosting the Cowboys' confidence in the secondary, the news about Malik Hooker's availability arrives just in time. Dallas opens the 2023 season with this high-profile matchup in the NFC East against the rival Giants and will hope to start off on the right foot.