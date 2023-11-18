The Cowboys promoted ex-Titans and Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans to the active roster, after signing to their practice squad.

The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for the perfect team to take them to the promised land. The last few seasons, they've fallen short of their goals, not even making it to the Conference Championship game. This year, it's going to be a lot tougher due to the many surprising contenders in the NFC, especially due to season-ending injuries to two of their key defenders.

Because of that, the team is looking to add some extra depth and firepower for the final stretch of the season. The Cowboys signed former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans to their team, per Ian Rapoport. After months of being on Dallas' practice squad, Evans will have a chance to shine in the big game again.

“The #Cowboys are signing LB Rashaan Evans, the former first-round pick, to their 53-man roster, source said. Evans has been elevated from the practice squad the last few weeks, and several teams have been attempting to sign him off the Dallas PS. But he sticks with the #Cowboys.”

Evans last played for the Falcons in 2022, where he was one of the better defenders on the roster. He led the team in tackles with 157, and he was responsible for two sacks and six tackles for loss. However, Evans struggled in coverage at times. Still, he'd be an excellent depth addition to a Cowboys team looking to bolster the second level after Leighton Vander Esch's injury.

Dallas has done well so far against inferior opponents, albeit with one exception. The real test, though, will be how the Cowboys stack up against better teams. That won't come this week though, as Evans and the Cowboys are facing off against the Carolina Panthers.