Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.

Via TMZ Sports:

“Call Cam. Call Kaepernick. Call anybody out there!”

“We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience,” the legendary Dallas wide receiver said.

“I’m not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game’s already won or already lost. I’m talking about somebody that’s been there, been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.”

Pearson has a valid point. The Cowboys do need someone experienced for the time being and Cooper Rush isn’t that man. Newton was once the league MVP and still has some potential, even though he did struggle last season with the Carolina Panthers. As for Kap, well, he’s yet to receive another chance in the NFL since protesting against the National Anthem in 2016.

Dallas can’t just sit still. If they fail to win any games without Dak, this organization will already be in serious trouble. Perhaps Jones should take Pearson’s advice and make a move. There are also rumors that the Cowboys may try and trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s another possibility. But, he just signed a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers, which makes it unlikely at this point.

Moral of the story? Dallas must act quickly.