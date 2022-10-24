Cowboys lose key member of secondary to season-ending injury

Dallas Cowboys slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a huge play when he dove for an interception early in the fourth quarter of the 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Unfortunately for Lewis, the snag was destined to be his final contribution of the 2022 season.

The Cowboys announced Monday morning that Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, a designation that carries season-long implications for the 27-year-old defensive back. DallasCowboys.com staffer Nick Eatman detailed the club’s plans for Lewis moving forward.

“After coming up with a game-changing interception late in Sunday’s win over the Lions, Jourdan Lewis is now out for the rest of the season,” Eatman wrote. “That play turned out to be his final play after medical tests revealed a Lisfranc injury for Lewis, who had surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.”

After spending the first six seasons of his career in Dallas, the loss of Lewis is a significant blow to the Cowboys’ secondary based on experience alone. Only Anthony Brown has been with the franchise longer in Dallas’ secondary.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, some members of the Dallas reserves already have experience backing up Lewis. When Lewis missed the Cowboys’ matchup with the Washington Commanders with an injury on Oct. 2, it was preseason standout DaRon Bland who played in his place. It is likely that some combination of Bland, Kelvin Joseph, and Nahshon Wright will be used to replace Lewis’ production in the Cowboys’ secondary moving forward the rest of the season.