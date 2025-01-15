The Dallas Cowboys were a disaster during the 2024 NFL season. Dallas finished the regular season at 7-10, completely collapsing after three straight 12-win seasons. The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NFL season. Dallas recently parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy and is now on the hunt for someone else to fill that role.

The Cowboys appear to have one former head coach on their radar. Dallas is reportedly interested in and expected to interview former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, per NFL Network Ian Rapoport.

This would be the Cowboys' first known request to interview a head coaching candidate during this hiring cycle.

Saleh could be a solid fit for the Cowboys. He is a defensive-minded head coach, which could interest Jerry Jones if he wants to get the most out of his star-studded defense.

Saleh was fired early in the 2024 season by the Jets. He later joined Green Bay's coaching staff as an offensive assistant for the rest of the season. Saleh spent more than three seasons as the team's head coach. He was previously the defensive coordinator in San Francisco for several seasons.

Saleh has a head coaching record of 20-36 from his time with the Jets.

It will be interesting to see if Dallas continues to interview candidates that fit the Robert Saleh mold. They may prefer to pursue a more offensive-minded candidate.

Kellen Moore rumored to be favorite to land Cowboys' head coaching job

There are plenty of names in the mix for Dallas' vacant head coaching job.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter named Eagles OC Kellen Moore as a name to watch during this year's hiring cycle. He believes that his history with the organization makes him a good fit in Dallas.

“Obviously it's just new, it's just beginning we'll see where that brings them. A lot of names floating around out there,” Schefter said via SI. “I think in time, they could have some level of interest in the Eagles' offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. Potentially maybe Jason Witten, an all-time franchise great, but this is very early on, very preliminary. And we'll see ultimately where Jerry Jones goes with this search but the Cowboys are now in the market for a new head coach.”

Schefter was clearly thinking about familiarity with Dallas at the time. Jason Witten has that same familiarity with Dallas, but does not have nearly the coaching history as Moore. Witten has been the head coach of Liberty Christian high school in Argyle, Texas since 2021.

Meanwhile, Moore has been on offensive coordinator in the NFL since 2019. He even spent five years on the Cowboys' coaching staff as a quarterbacks coach then an offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys cannot currently interview Moore because he is still coaching for the Eagles during the playoffs. Dallas can request to interview Moore once the Eagles are eliminated.