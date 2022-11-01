Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade!

On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News, the decision to cut Hill was more about the number of players they have in the position more than anything else. Put simply, there just wasn’t a lot of opportunities for him.

It is worth noting that Hill played in the first seven games of the 2022 season before sitting out Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. With that said, it is possible the Cowboys tried to trade him before the deadline.

For what it’s worth, while the Trysten Hill release was not the roster move the Dallas faithful were expecting, reports claim that they did try to trade for Brandin Cooks. Ed Werder of ESPN shared that the Cowboys were discussing a potential deal for the Houston Texans wideout until the final minutes of the deadline, but unfortunately, the two teams failed to reach an agreement on draft pick compensation.

The Cowboys were also not able to resolve the $18 million guaranteed 20223 salary for Cooks.

There were high expectations that the Cowboys will be able to land the veteran wide receiver after he has been heavily linked with the team in recent days. However, it looks like Dallas did not get the right deal to pull the trigger on the move.