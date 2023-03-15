ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Longtime Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas looks all but finished.

The Cowboys are reportedly preparing to release the three-time Pro Bowler, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The move could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the league’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m. and teams are required to be under the salary cap.”

Ezekiel Elliott signed a hefty $90 million contract in 2019 but has seen his on-field production slip since then.