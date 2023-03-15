Longtime Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas looks all but finished.
The Cowboys are reportedly preparing to release the three-time Pro Bowler, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team.
The move could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the league’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m. and teams are required to be under the salary cap.”
Ezekiel Elliott signed a hefty $90 million contract in 2019 but has seen his on-field production slip since then.