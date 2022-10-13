Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season

Through five weeks in the 2022 NFL regular season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has emerged as an early contender for this year’s NFL MVP honor. Still, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not yet fully convinced with Hurts’ promising start to the campaign.

Lawrence was asked plenty about Hurts during a press conference on Thursday. Lawrence squared off with Hurts multiple times over the past two seasons, and when asked if he believes that the former Alabama quarterback is “playing better,” the veteran pass rusher noted that the third-year passer has yet to prove himself against Dallas this season.

“Has he played us?” Lawrence said. “All right.

“All you need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”

Lawrence also added that he sees “there are still areas that he [Hurts] struggles in.”

Hurts has not had his best career performances against the Cowboys. He has thrown four interceptions and posted a 78.9 passer rating in three games played against the reigning NFC East champions.

Hurts heads into the Eagles’ Week 6 home clash with the Cowboys boasting career highs across the board, including in passer rating (97.4) and completion percentage (67.9). He is also on pace to tally double-digits in rushing touchdowns for the second consecutive campaign.

A key test sure awaits Hurts against a Cowboys defense that has allowed a 14.4 points per game average this season.