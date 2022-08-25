DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both star receivers and no-name guys.

On Wednesday, Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf shared his take.

D.K. Metcalf with some strong praise for Trevon Diggs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/I8bnQ9hP03 — PFF (@PFF) August 24, 2022

While discussing the NFL Top 100 list, Metcalf was quoted giving huge praise to Diggs. “I don’t know why quarterbacks still try to throw at him. He’s one of the best corners in the league hands down,” Metcalf said.

Obviously, the statistics from last season back up Metcalf’s claim. But according to Pro Football Focus, he finished the 2021 season with a grade of just 59.6.

Numerous times, Diggs gave up big plays in the secondary. His game is similar to that of former Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie. He has excellent instincts and make-up speed. That allows him to be aggressive and come away with a ton of interceptions. The downside though is you tend to get burned sometimes. Because of that, Diggs was one of the most targeted corners in the league. That in turn led to him giving up over 1,000 yards receiving in coverage last season. That ranked among the worst in all of football, as well as the amount of receptions he allowed.

With the Cowboys offense, particularly the wide receiver room, dealing with a ton of injuries, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons and the defense will likely have to carry the Cowboys in 2022.