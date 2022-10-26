Ezekiel Elliott’s injury situation is way more serious than being let on

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is tough as nails. He partially tore the PCL in his right knee last season in Week 4, yet played through the pain. But, this time around, it appears his latest setback is much more serious.

Per The Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Zeke suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain and a deep thigh bruise in Sunday’s 24-6 win against the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys star didn’t practice on Wednesday and head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to determine Elliott’s status for Week 8.

Zeke had this to say about the possibility of playing on Sunday amid the injury, via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said he’s unsure whether he’ll play vs. Bears. Feels it is “soft” to take off week just because not 100%. Knee feels “stiff.” On resting Sunday with bye to follow: “I think it’s a consideration, but it all depends on how I feel at the end of the week.”

For the sake of his long-term health, it would make total sense for Zeke to sit out. As noted, Dallas has a bye in Week 9, which means he’d have a couple of weeks to recover.

Elliott is in the midst of a solid campaign, rushing for 4.1 yards per carry and 443 yards overall, including four touchdowns. He and Tony Pollard have formed a lethal backfield partnership for the 5-2 Cowboys, who just got Dak Prescott back after Cooper Rush held down the fort in his absence.

There is no question Ezekiel Elliott must be healthy long-term if Dallas is going to make any noise in the playoffs. With that being said, they need to play it safe.