Dallas Cowboys fans are fired up after they delivered a convincing beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. With the stage set for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, some Cowboys fans got the trash-talking started early. Somehow, one Dallas fan got 49ers star Deebo Samuel on FaceTime during Monday night’s Wild Card clash and immediately began chirping at the wide receiver.

This Cowboy fan FaceTimed Deebo Samuel mid game last night 👀😅 They truly want all the smoke 💨 #49ers || #FTTB H/T @bleacherreport

(via thejamessullivan/ TT) pic.twitter.com/NoRHi3VVVF — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 17, 2023

How he got Deebo to answer the FaceTime call remains a mystery, but he let the section of fans get some shots in at the 49ers star before the call disconnected. Some Cowboys fans could be heard shouting “be ready!” at Samuel, who looked less than impressed on the FaceTime call.

Cowboys fans had no doubts they were going to close out the win against the Buccaneers on Monday night, which they did with relative ease. With the game still going on, some fans savagely turned their attention towards the 49ers, who await in the Divisional Round after taking down the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Hopefully, Cowboys fans didn’t just supply Samuel with some bulletin board material ahead of their playoff showdown. Of course, reaching out to him over FaceTime just to chirp him seems like a surefire way to fire up No. 19 ahead of their playoff rematch, which the 49ers got the upper hand in last year.

During the 49ers’ playoff opener, Deebo Samuel caught six passes on nine targets for 133 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be hoping to carry that performance straight on over into the Divisional Round against the Cowboys, and could have some added motivation on Sunday courtesy of the Dallas fanbase.