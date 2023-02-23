Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently got a massive back tattoo featuring an image of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, according to TMZ.

CeeDee Lamb went to tattoo artist Andres Ortega at Onder Ink in Arizona to get the tattoo, according to TMZ. The tattoo covered his whole back, and included multiple tributes to Kobe Bryant.

One of the tributes was an iconic photo of Bryant chewing on his Lakers jersey with a black mamba next to Bryant with its tongue out. That is on the top right corner of Lamb’s back, near the shoulder blade. There are also the words “My Story Isn’t Over” next to Bryant.

On the other side of the back, is a jaguar. Below that on the left side there is a Spartan warrior. On the bottom right corner is an I-45 sign, which is the highway that runs through Dallas. Above that is a crown. In the middle of his back is a crucifix.

Andres Ortega and Onder Ink’s team of four artists were the ones to complete the work on Lamb’s back, working simultaneously at times.

Ortega said that it took about eight hours to complete the tattoo, via TMZ. During Lamb’s visit with Ortega, the Cowboys wide receiver got a tattoo done on his leg as well.

Lamb wanted his tattoo to symbolize the fight, dedication and will it took to make it to the NFL.

The Cowboys have a star in Lamb, and he will be going into the 2023 season with a new look.