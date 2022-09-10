‘I don’t believe in pressure’: Micah Parsons reveals mindset ahead of highly anticipated second season

Micah Parsons will be one of the most watched players in the 2022 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys’ superstar defender immediately proved to be one of the best and most unique players in his rookie year.

With a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting, a Pro Bowl and a First Team All-Pro nomination already to his name, Micah Parsons is expected to have a huge second season as a professional. The pressure will be on but the 23-year-old won’t be worrying about it at all.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Micah Parsons does not let pressure get to him. He said that pressure comes from how other people view players and that there’s no room to let that affect one’s game.

“I don’t believe in pressure. Pressure is non-existent,” Micah Parsons said. “You have expectations for yourself and what you want to achieve, and that is personal. I think pressure might be other people’s aspects and how they view you. If that can get you off your game, you are probably in the wrong sport.”

Micah Parsons has ambitions of being the best player in football. It’s a lofty goal but one that is certainly within reach, as he can excel in numerous roles on defense. His 20 tackles for loss ranked third in the league last season and he also had 84 total tackles, 13.0 sacks, three passes defended and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys are relying on Micah Parsons to continue his superstar production as they look to return to the playoffs. Instead of him feeling the pressure of all the expectations, he will be the one pressuring the opposing offense he faces week after week.