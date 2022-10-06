‘I’m just a fan of greatness’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fanboys out over Aaron Donald, Aaron Judge

Each player in the NFL has a few athletes that they look up to. In the case of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, he draws plenty of inspiration from two of the biggest stars in sports today.

For one, Parsons was in attendance for the New York Yankees’ 3-2 road loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, where Aaron Judge slugged the 62nd home run of his campaign. Judge became the new record holder for the most home runs hit in a single season in American League history.

Parsons touched base with Judge after the contest and even had his game ticket signed by the All-Star outfielder.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Parsons opened up about meeting Judge, as he noted that he is always in sheer awe of “greatness.”

“I’m just a fan of greatness,” Parsons said. “He’s great at what he does. I just wanted to talk to him. The thing I was most excited about is that he knew who I was.”

When it comes to the NFL, Parsons has much admiration for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who he will see in action when the Cowboys meet the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 5.

Parsons has multiple goals that he aspires to achieve in his NFL career, including reaching Donald’s “level of greatness.”

“I’m hoping I can keep following in his footsteps and reach his level of greatness and success,” Parsons said. “I’m a huge fan of him. I hope I get his jersey in my man cave one day.”

The second-year linebacker is already on the right track to reach this feat, as he has opened up his run in the NFL with 17.0 sacks recorded in 20 games played.

For now, Parsons will look to snap his two-game sack drought in the Week 5 matchup against the Rams.