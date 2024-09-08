Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off of a career year in 2023-24 where he finished with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he's not ready to stop there.

After a long contract dispute this offseason between Lamb and Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office, Lamb has been gearing up to have an even bigger 2024-25 during training camp. Dak Prescott's top target has put on some weight and gotten stronger this offseason, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“I'm told he's up like 10 to 12 pounds, he looks jacked. (He's) in really good shape,” Pelissero said on Sunday morning. “They just want to be cautious with his workload, especially in the first half and make sure he's fresh when it counts.”

Lamb can now just focus on football after he finally was able to come to terms on a contract extension with Dallas. His four-year, $136 million dollar contract is one of the biggest numbers in the league, and his average annual value of $34 million makes him the second highest-paid wide receiver in football behind Justin Jefferson.

Lamb's offseason regimen and the rest of the Cowboys offense won't have any time to settle into the season. Their first game brings one of their biggest challenges of the season when they take on the Cleveland Browns, who had one of the NFL's best defenses last season.

Keys for the Cowboys to beat the Browns in Week 1

The Cowboys-Browns matchup is one of the marquee showdowns in Week 1. Two of the league's top teams from last year are squaring off to start the season after both suffered disappointing playoff defeats in the Wild Card Round a year ago. In order for the Cowboys to pull off a victory on the road, they will have to accomplish two key things.

Offensively, they have to figure out how to protect Dak Prescott against the star power of Myles Garrett and the aggressive mindset of a Jim Schwartz-led defense. Star offensive tackle Tyron Smith is gone, so Schwartz and the Browns will likely look to attack new rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton and see if that is a spot they can exploit. Guyton and the rest of the Dallas pass protection needs to hold up.

Defensively, the Cowboys need to stop the run and keep the Browns behind the sticks. Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily since arriving in Cleveland, and he is yet to prove that he can be a true engine of an offense like he was back in his Houston days. If the Cowboys can stop the Browns' running game, Watson will have to shoulder a lot of the load for Cleveland. When he has had to do that over the last two seasons, the results usually haven't been good.