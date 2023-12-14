Cowboys' Jake Ferguson utilizes odd training method to prep for Buffalo-level cold weather.

“Failing to prepare is preparing to fail,” they say. If that's the case, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson might be in line for a big Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Ferguson and America's Team will be in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon. Considering it's Buffalo in December, Ferguson spent the week prepping his body to play in inclement weather. At practice Thursday, Ferguson was seen dipping his hands into ice water to acclimate himself to the potential conditions, courtesy of the Cowboys' Patrik Walker.

In addition to readying his hands, Ferguson was also sharpening his mind for the challenges the Bills defense will present. He ran through pads that featured the faces of several Buffalo defenders attached.

Better safe than sorry, sure. But Ferguson might be overdoing this one. A forecast from the Weather Channel shows a temperature range of 42-49 degrees for Sunday. Light rain is also expected in the evening.

Ferguson stepping up for Dak

One person who surely appreciates Ferguson's thoroughness: quarterback Dak Prescott. And that appreciation has manifested itself more and more recently, with Ferguson becoming a major part of this Dallas offense that ranks first in the NFL in total points per game (32.4) and second in passing yards per game (262.8, trailing only the Miami Dolphins.)

The second-year tight end has posted back-to-back games with 70+ receiving yards for the first time in his career in Weeks 13 and 14.

Ferguson led the Cowboys in receiving in a massive 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He collected 72 yards on five catches. Over the last two games, only WR CeeDee Lamb (27) has been targeted more than Ferguson (16).

When Prescott looks his way on Sunday, Ferguson will be ready. Or should be, judging by how he's handled himself at practice this week.