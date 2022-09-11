The Dallas Cowboys face a tough test in their first game of the season as they look to take down the great Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Fortunately for them, the Cowboys have received some advice on the tactics they should use against the Bucs.

The advice comes from a rather unexpected source, though, with none other than ex-Dallas head coach Jason Garrett providing some tactical direction for his former team. Garrett, who now serves as an NBC broadcaster for their Football Night In America program, believes that the best way to beat the Bucs would be to take a slow and steady approach (via Mike Fisher of FanNation):

“They have to quiet the game down … They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense,” Garrett said. “It might not be real productive, but they have to be patient …”

This comes right out of Garrett’s own playbook — one that he found a lot of success with during his decade-long stint with the Cowboys. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that more than a few Dallas fans won’t exactly welcome this bit of advice with open arms.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they’ll have Dak Prescott leading the charge for their offense on Sunday night. He suffered a minor ankle injury earlier in the week, but it seems that there’s nothing to worry about on that front.