With the way the 2024 season ended for the Dallas Cowboys, fans have had it with the way Jerry Jones runs this team. As an owner and general manager, Jones can — essentially — do what he wants within the rules of the NFL. However, after firing Mike McCarthy following a 49-35 record over five seasons, another former Cowboys head coach — Jason Garrett — appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his former boss.

Towards the end of the interview, Dan Patrick asked Garrett: “If I said to Jerry Jones, you can’t have a radio show, can’t do any interviews for the next five years, but I’m going to guarantee you a Super Bowl, would Jerry be able to go without being interviewed, do his radio shows, if I said you’re going to win a Super Bowl?”

After taking a brief moment to find the correct wording, Garrett had a slight smirk painted across his face, trying to decipher the best way to answer Patrick's question.

“Again, I just don’t think he wants to give that up,” Garrett said. “Someone asked me the other day, do you go in there and try to change Jerry Jones? I said he’s 82 years old. You're not changing him. This is what he wants to do. He took a lot of risks in his life. He made a lot of money. He’ll tell you the story about how he bought the Dallas Cowboys, a risky endeavor. With that risk, comes a lot of rewards, and a lot of freedom. And part of it is he wants to be the lead voice of the organization. I don't see him giving that up anytime soon.”

Given Garrett's perspective as a former head coach of the Cowboys, it's interesting to hear the somewhat derogatory opinion on Jones. While they weren't necessarily negative comments on Jones, they weren't the most glowing either.

For the last 25-plus years, the Cowboys and Jones are seen as a laughing stock, when looking at their performance on the field. However, as a money-making venture for the Jones family, the Cowboys are still the top dogs for the ninth straight year.

Since 2016, the Cowboys have been the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world, per Forbes.

At the end of the 2024 calendar year, the Cowboys were worth $10.1 billion — with a B. The next most valuable franchise was the Golden State Warriors (NBA), coming in at an estimated value of $8.8 billion.

So, while Jones clearly has a knack for making a losing team profitable, fans have grown tired of the Cowboys being used solely as a money-making venture. For a franchise nicknamed America's Team, Jones has done a great job keeping them far, far away from Super Bowl contention.