‘Nasty’: Jason Peters talks fans ahead of Cowboys-Eagles game

Though he began his career with the Buffalo Bills and may now ultimately close it out with the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Peters’ Hall of Fame-caliber career will largely be defined by his run with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he protected quarterbacks from the left tackle spot – and moonlighted at right guard – from 2009-20. This more than a decade worth of experience playing for the Birds has given the “Bodyguard” borderline legend status in the City of Brotherly Love and will have fans cheering him on for years to come, even if they boo him in Week 6, when Dallas takes their show on the road to South Philadelphia.

So naturally, if anyone has an opinion worthy of seeking out on what it’s like to play in front of Philly fans, it’s Peters, who gave his insight on the matter to Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys beat writer for The Athletic.

