‘Nasty’: Jason Peters talks fans ahead of Cowboys-Eagles game

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Peters

Though he began his career with the Buffalo Bills and may now ultimately close it out with the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Peters’ Hall of Fame-caliber career will largely be defined by his run with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he protected quarterbacks from the left tackle spot – and moonlighted at right guard – from 2009-20. This more than a decade worth of experience playing for the Birds has given the “Bodyguard” borderline legend status in the City of Brotherly Love and will have fans cheering him on for years to come, even if they boo him in Week 6, when Dallas takes their show on the road to South Philadelphia.

So naturally, if anyone has an opinion worthy of seeking out on what it’s like to play in front of Philly fans, it’s Peters, who gave his insight on the matter to Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys beat writer for The Athletic.

“I just know Philly fans are f**kin idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really,” Peters said via Machota. “They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there.”
Oh snap, did Peters just call Eagles fans “f**ckin idiots” ahead of his Week 6 game? Does he never want to have a free beer at Chickies and Pete’s ever again? Does he want to be designated to a life of cold cheesesteaks, if he’s even served one at all? No, though the quote does read a tad unusual, Peters is clearly using the phrase as a term of endearment, and frankly, I think most fans would probably have to agree.
