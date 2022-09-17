Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims Cooper Rush can ‘do it too’ amid Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys are once again turning to Cooper Rush in the midst of a Dak Prescott injury. They could look for other options besides rush, such as potential trade acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo or free agent Cam Newton. However, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones is very confident in Rush getting the job done.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Jones said that Rush is certainly capable of what Prescott can do and that his chemistry with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will help the team.

“First of all, I think Rush is up to the task of winning ball games for us, and I think he certainly has had a lot of experience in this offense,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He and Kellen Moore have been joined at the hip for a long time. So, I like who we’re lining up out there to give us a start right there…Dak is one of the best there is at finding the open guy and going to the right guy. Rush can do it, too.”

Rush has exactly one start under his belt at the NFL level. He posted 325 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, a fumble and an interception while completing 24 of his 40 passes in a 20-16 road win over the Minnesota Vikings last season. The Cowboys are trusting him to lead the team while Prescott’s hand heals. He is aiming to return roughly midway through the season.

With injuries at wide receiver and offensive line for the Cowboys, Rush’s job will not be easy. He will have plenty of support as he looks to lead America’s team, though. In addition to Jones, Rush has the endorsement of Ezekiel Eliott as well.