The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2022-2023 season, the team’s seventh season under starting quarterback Dak Prescott. And, according to Jerry Jones, Prescott is one of the best play-callers in the league.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted Jones’ optimistic quote from training camp Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel like we have one of the best people at that position. And one of the best people (period). He’s a big reason for my optimism,” the Cowboys’ GM said.

This is huge coming from Jones. In the second half of the 2021-2022 season, Jones claimed that Prescott was in a “slump.” The Cowboys quarterback was underperforming compared to his numbers earlier in the season and in past seasons.

However, it sounds like he has heavily improved this offseason, and Jones is confident in Prescott’s abilities to lead this team in the upcoming season. Some of Prescott’s late-season struggles can be attributed to the left shoulder injury he dealt without throughout the season.

Prescott had surgery to correct the injury in early March and has been an active participant in the team’s offseason preparation.

According to Madden 23, Jones’ confidence in his quarterback is highly warranted. Dak Prescott is ranked sixth overall in the quarterback rankings for Madden 23. Rated 89 overall, he’s behind Tom Brady (97), Aaron Rodgers (96), Patrick Mahomes (95), Josh Allen (92), and Joe Burrow (90).

The GOAT is still the GOAT 🐐 Tom Brady once again has the highest Madden rating of any QB, but Kyler Murray did not make the top 10 😬 ➡️ https://t.co/pfMXkNinKb pic.twitter.com/uRpr73e6HX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 22, 2022

Prescott even has a four-point advantage over 2022 Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford, who received an 85 rating.