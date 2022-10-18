Jerry Jones doubles down on Dak Prescott’s return proclamation for Lions game

The Dallas Cowboys finally faltered with Cooper Rush at the helm of the quarterback position when the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 6 to the tune of a 26-17 score. With their win streak under Rush getting snapped, the Cowboys must be feeling a little bit more pressure to get Dak Prescott ready to play as soon as possible — or as soon as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions at home.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded very optimistic about the chances of Dak Prescott when he appeared recently on 105.3 The FAN.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott (thumb) returning this week and starting Sunday against the Lions: “I think he’s got a good chance to be out there. … He looks good. He looks ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/zDvZy1F75k — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2022

Dak Prescott has played in only one game so far this season, and that was in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home back in Week 1 in which he also sustained the hand injury that has cost him to miss several games. The Cowboys can consider themselves lucky that they have lost just once in the five games they have missed the services of Dak Prescott, thanks in large part to their defense and the stable quarterbacking of Rush.

However, the Cowboys are always going to be at their best when Dak Prescott is healthy and directing the offense on the field.

The Lions can be the perfect matchup for Dak Prescott in his potential return this week. For one, Detroit has been a punching bag on defense, ranking last in the NFL after six weeks with 34.0 points allowed per game and also 32nd overall with 428.6 total yards surrendered per contest.