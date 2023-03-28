A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have more than just football and business to tackle right now following a report that a woman who claims to be his biological daughter filing a defamation lawsuit against the NFL team owner.

Via ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr:

“Alexandra Davis, a Congressional aide, sought recognition as Jones’ daughter in a lawsuit filed last year that indicated Jones paid her $375,000 and set up two trusts to conceal that he was Davis’ biological father. The new lawsuit states that in the weeks after Davis’ March 2022 filing, Jones and his representatives waged a public campaign attacking her character, ‘based knowingly on false statements and accusations.'”

The 26-year-0ld Davis also included Jones’ “longtime Arkansas friend” and lawyer Donald T. Jack Jr in the lawsuit. Jim Wilkinson, the outside communications consultant of Jerry Jones is also in the said lawsuit which seeks to draw a financial payback for actual and punitive damages.

Davis also made clear to ESPN on Monday what her true intention in the previous lawsuit she filed was, which was for Jerry Jones to “acknowledge” she was her daughter.

“Rather than acknowledging his child, or even taking the opportunity to get to know his child, my father and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” Davis said in a statement shared by her lawyers.

Per the court documents, it is said that Davis’ biological mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis, and Jerry Jones had struck a deal obligating the Cowboys owner to provide support for them provided that she and her mother do not speak in public about Jones being her father.