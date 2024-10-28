The Cowboys failed to mount a comeback and ultimately lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-24, for their Week 8 matchup on Sunday Night Football. Moreover, before the game, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones' family figured in a scary accident as the car carrying Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr., and Shy Anderson Jr. collided with a rising barricade outside Levi's Stadium. After medical staff checked out Jones Jr. and Charlotte Jones, they attended the game.

“The fear–according to members of the Jones family–is that Charlotte may have suffered a rib injury, and that Jerry Jr. has a head injury,” according to a report from The Athletic's Michael Silver on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 8: 49ers def. Cowboys

However, more reports indicated that nobody from Jerry Jones' family suffered any injury from the accident, according to a report from James Brizuela for Newsweek. At the time of the accident, the Cowboys GM, together with Stephen Jones, were riding in another car.

While Jones' family came out lucky after the incident, the Cowboys coughed up another defeat and fell to 3-4, losers of two straight. The team has floundered after signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a $240-million extension, receiver CeeDee Lamb to a $97-million multiyear deal, and cornerback Trevon Diggs to another multi-year $97-million deal.

Moreover, the team's struggles have led analysts like Skip Bayless to call for firing Mike McCarthy, though Jerry Jones has refused to do so.

In another incident, First Take host Shannon Sharpe blasted Jerry Jones for threatening to fire the hosts of the morning show 105.3 The Fan in Dallas after a 47-9 drubbing from the Detroit Lions.

Among these issues are the Cowboys' refusal to sign Derrick Henry in free agency, who's now dominating for the Baltimore Ravens.

This Week 8 loss to the 49ers have sent the Cowboys closer to the basement of the NFC than to postseason contention, much less the Super Bowl. Asked about the loss, McCarthy could do nothing but express regret.

“We're disappointed. Our men really had a good week of preparation,” the coach said after the game, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I thought there were areas of improvement. But still, we have a ton to work on.”

Looking ahead

However, one cause for hope, dimly enough, is that the Cowboys had gone 3-4 with a healthy Dak Prescott in 2018, where a mid-season trade for Amari Cooper (now with the Bills) propelled them to a 10-6 finish. They also won the NFC East and a playoff game.

“We know what it takes in this league,” Prescott said. “You got hot, you got rolling, that's all you're looking to do. That's my point, that this is frustrating but nobody is giving up.”

Inspiring speeches aside, the Cowboys' next opponents–the Commanders, Falcons, Texans, and the Eagles–have combined for a 22-9 record through Week 8, winning all of their games.

Unlike the last time, there might not be a mid-season trade coming to save the team's season. Ultimately, they might have to save them from themselves. But if the fans had their way, the first change might have to come from the top.