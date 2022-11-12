Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There’s a good chance Ezekiel Elliott features for the Dallas Cowboys when they play the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 on Sunday. At least according to team owner Jerry Jones.

Elliott has been sidelined for two weeks now due to the hyperextended right knee he suffered in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. He missed the following game against the Chicago Bears, though he’s quite lucky that they have Week 9 as a bye, thereby giving him extra time to rest without too much pressure to return.

The Cowboys running back has been listed as questionable against the Packers, but Jones shared that he’s optimistic Elliott will be ready in time for the showdown with Aaron Rodgers and co.

“I do [think he’ll play]. Everything I’ve seen — I watched him yesterday, got a report on the practice. We’ll see how he looks out here in a few minutes, but I think he’s on the go,” Jones said Friday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Dallas Morning News.

For what it’s worth, unlike Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy refused to make any promises or guarantee on Ezekiel Elliott’s return. While the star RB has returned to practice, it’s still in a limited capacity.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] will be the final test. But he took all of his reps in the team period Thursday,” McCarthy explained.

Elliott’s return will surely be a massive boost for the Cowboys. He already has 109 rushing attempts this 2022 for 443 yards and four touchdowns. And with the Packers struggling, he could very well play a major role in making sure Dallas extends their current winning streak to three.