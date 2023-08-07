We all remember the kicking debacle that went down for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brett Maher missed four extra points in one game, setting the NFL record for most missed extra points in a game. That's not a record you want to hold. Maher is no longer in Dallas, and the Cowboys have a new kicker: rookie Brandon Aubrey.

Brandon Aubrey is currently the only kicker at Cowboys training camp. Perhaps a lot of pressure for a rookie. However, the team clearly has confidence that he can be the guy.

“Have you heard of the yips? Usually that goes with age,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said according to a tweet from Todd Archer. “Aubrey's age is actually a positive. Not that a veteran player can't be positive too.”

Interesting remarks from Jones. It seems like he is diagnosing Maher's playoff performance as the yips, and is trying to steer clear of having a similar performance by getting a different type of player.

Maher is certainly more of a veteran guy than Aubrey. Maher is 33 years old and has been playing in the NFL since 2013. Aubrey is 28 years old, but this is his first season in the NFL. He was previously playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions, and was also an MLS soccer player.

The kicking game is often overlooked in football, but fans of all NFL teams will have their eyes on whoever is taking kicks for the Cowboys. We'll see if Jerry Jones is right about young kickers being less prone to the yips.