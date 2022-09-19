The Dallas Cowboys got off the mark on Sunday night as they handed Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals their second consecutive loss of the season. The Dak Prescott-less Cowboys held off the Bengals en route to a 20-17 victory as backup Cooper Rush quarterback led his squad to their first win of the campaign.

Rush completed 19-of-35 of his passes for 235 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions in his first start of the season for the Cowboys. After the game, Dallas team owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but praise for his 28-year-old QB as he discussed Rush’s new role amid Prescott’s injury (via NFL reporter Ed Werder of ESPN):

Jerry Jones says Cooper Rush performance confirms #Cowboys have proper depth at QB. He says team’s record not a factor in when Dak Prescott returns. The nature of injury allows him return once he can grip the ball again.

Rush came up big in the clutch for the Cowboys, leading a last-minute drive to get his team in field-goal range. Kicker Brett Maher stepped up to score a 50-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

There was a lot of pressure on Cooper Rush entering their Week 2 contest, and he delivered. Rush made the Cowboys front office look good with their decision not to sign a new QB amid Prescott’s absence.

As for Dak, Jones hinted that they’re not going to be rushing the Pro Bowl QB back from his thumb surgery. The fact that Rush looks like he’s going to deputize competently in Prescott’s stead gives the Cowboys even more leeway in this regard.