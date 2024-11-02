As the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon in what will be a must win game, they have to take a hard look at what got them to a 3-4 start to the season. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a look at the negatives, he also hones in on some encouraging aspects about the team that might make fans excited for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Dallas had a relatively successful season going 12-5, winning the NFC East, but would lose in upset fashion to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs. Jones would spout some confidence in his team as he mentioned his faith in Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy to turn the ship around according to ESPN.

“First of all, I have seen the players that are out on the field do what I'm talking about doing that would address turnovers or do address having your communication in your offensive line, improving your running game, improving your protection,” Jones said. “I have seen Dak make the kinds of plays that would cause us to have a different turnover ratio, for instance. So your question is right on, but I have seen these guys do it. I know that Mike McCarthy, I know the caliber of coach he is. He's one of the highest percentage winning/losing coaches that's been in the NFL. And he's won a Super Bowl.”

“So when you've seen it done in football, then you know they can do it,” Jones continued. “Then that gives you reasons to say what I say and that is that we can get better.”

Jerry Jones on what's to blame for the Cowboys' lack of success

While people figure out what has gone wrong and who is to blame for the Cowboys disappointing start to the season, Jones seems to have his own opinion. He would speak about the amount of turnovers that Dallas has done which is night and day compared to the play from last season.

“I think we're having a rougher go than I anticipated. Let's put it like that. Let's don't couple that with just those two,” Jones said via ESPN. “But having me in the loop has to be there. It is rougher and I did not anticipate the challenges that we're having with this team, but I am reminded of teams that I've seen that have had a lot of success and put themselves in position to take a shot and they were 3-4.”

“When I look at the whys that we're here,” Jones continued. “I really have a tough time getting past just sheer youth, sheer inexperience in the offensive line and I have a tough time getting past that turnover [ratio]. I'm telling you when you look at that and knowing what turnovers will do for you, we've had through seven games, we, the Cowboys, have turned the ball over 13 times. The entire year last year we didn't turn it over but 16 times. Thirteen times we turned it over. … It's really a plus that we've won three games.”

At any rate, the Cowboys have a chance to bounce back from the less than ideal start and beat the Falcons Sunday.