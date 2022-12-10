By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If you’re going to ask Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones what change he wants to see in the NFL, he’ll probably answer a major scheduling change.

Jones hinted as much in his recent appearance on the 105.3 The Fan, noting that he has always been a proponent of an 18-game season. The Cowboys boss emphasized that it’s the perfect number for him, with a 20-game schedule seemingly too long.

In order for the NFL to achieve that schedule, though, Jones shared that the league could cut the preseason to just two games.

“One more I see, and I’m a big proponent of it. I think that’s the right level. That allows us to, as we go into the early games of the season, that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games because you will play less preseason games,” Jones shared, via Pro Football Talk.

“You know at one time they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs. But still I like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular season games and have been a proponent of that.”

It hasn’t been too long since the NFL expanded the season to 17 games, so what Jerry Jones is proposing isn’t too far-fetched. And sure enough, other NFL owners will love the idea.

After all, which owner wouldn’t want the extra money that an additional game will generate? An extra game means more tickets, TV commercials and televised matches.

Of course the NFLPA might have some concerns about that, so that’s something the owners will have to considere.