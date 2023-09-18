Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently named in a lawsuit filed by a former NFL media employee alleging racial discrimination throughout the league. In the Jim Trotter lawsuit, it’s alleged that Jones made an insensitive racial statement, but the owner says that’s not true, and he wants to encourage more NFL minority ownership.

The Jim Trotter lawsuit accuses Jones of saying, “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire” in front of Trotter and a “group of people, according to ESPN.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Sunday, Jones denied saying that but did support the positive idea in the quote, that the NFL needs more minority ownership.

“Jim's a friend and I think a lot of him,” Jones said. “I hate that we've got some litigation and hopefully we will address all of that, but the overall concern I would say is just not accurate.”

As for the NFL minority ownership piece, Jones told reporters, there are “multiple ways to address inequity. Multiple ways to go do it. And certainly I would think about one way is to try to work to get ownership improved in the minority area. And I'm all for it and I do it. I work at it. I work at it.”

In 2023, there are just two NFL majority owners or co-owners who are minorities: Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills and Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are currently no Black majority owners.

That said, the number of minorities as minority owners is growing. When Josh Harris and his group bought the Washington Commanders, Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson bought into the team, which Jerry Jones loves.

“Magic is a great ambassador and I'd carry him piggyback to get him involved in the NFL,” Jones said about the newest Black owner in the NFL circle.