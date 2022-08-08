The saga surrounding Deshaun Watson’s suspension has been rather insane to watch unfold recently. To recap: Attorney Sue L. Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for Watson after his multiple sexual assault allegations. A day after that, the NFL decided to appeal this suspension, with the NFLPA prepared for their own defense as well. Now, more dirty laundry from key NFL figures are starting to surface, including one from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

If you recall, a few months ago, it was revealed that Jones paid off Cowboys cheerleaders to the tune of $2.4 million. These payments were after a voyeurism claim was filed against Jones and his buddies. Now, that same allegation is being used by Watson’s camp to argue that no punishment should be handed to Watson.

It was inevitable, then, that Jones would react to this news report. The Cowboys owner was seemingly unsurprised, likening it to “shooting volleys”. Here’s what Jerry Jones had to say about it. (via Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

“It is a standard players association comeback,” Jones said. ”That is the drill. That is the drill to go around to say you didn’t punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world.”

The NFL is reportedly pushing for at least a year-long suspension for Watson and a hefty monetary fine to boot. In response, the NFLPA argued that owners like Jones have been unpunished for “similar” incidents. We will see how the league’s independent investigator will handle this situation.