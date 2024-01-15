Owner not revealing immediate plans for coaching position following loss to packers

After yet another painful defeat in the postseason, Jerry Jones was clearly disappointed that the Dallas Cowboys were unable to take advantage of their No. 2 seed and playing on their home field. He did not reveal the status of head coach Mike McCarthy after the 48-32 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about meeting with Mike McCarthy: “There’s nothing set on that. What I had planned to do was be with him tomorrow going over how we played today and getting ready for the coming week. That’s what was on the agenda. Tomorrow, my agenda will be… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 15, 2024

Instead, Jones said he had one thing to do the day after the game, and that’s to “dismiss” the team. Seemingly, that means to send his players home for the offseason. He did not say what his plans were for the future of the head coaching position with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys went 12-5 during the regular season and were able to take advantage of a late-season slump by the Philadelphia Eagles to take the NFC East title during the final week of the season.

Since they had been so dominant at home during the regular season — 8-0 during the regular season, with six of those victories coming by significant margins — it was expected that the Cowboys would at least advance to the NFC Championship game.

If they had beaten the Packers, they would have had a second playoff game at home in the divisional playoff round.

Jerry Jones may have a number of options if he decides that McCarthy is no longer the man he wants leading the Cowboys. Six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick is no longer coaching the New England Patriots, and presumably wants to keep coaching. He has the kind of track record that would make the Cowboys a more formidable team in future postseason opportunities