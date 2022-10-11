Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Dak Prescott must do to be cleared to play

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was originally hoping to return to action last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he stayed inactive in order to get himself closer to full health.

Prescott, who says he is taking his status day-by-day, had to watch Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to another victory from the sideline. He is working his way back but still has some progress to make, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained on the radio.

“He’s gotta really be able to spin the ball,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard. We know Dak Prescott can play, but can he spin the ball?”

Prescott not being able to put the right amount of zip on the ball would be a clear reason to let him keep rehabbing, especially as the Cowboys prepare to face a daunting Philadelphia Eagles team on the road. Rush will be in for a major challenge but he has proven to be a decent option. Having him go one last time to ensure Prescott is healthy again may be in Dallas’ best interest.

The Cowboys will very likely return to Dak Prescott when he is fully healthy again. Although Rush has kept them afloat, the team has performed much better under him than his injury replacements. They are looking to repeat as NFC East champions and will need a fully healthy Prescott in order to make it happen.