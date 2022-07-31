Jerry Jones’ scorching hot take on Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard debate

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given running back Ezekiel Elliott a vote of confidence, at teammate Tony Pollard’s expense.

Last season, Elliott recorded his fourth career 1,000-yard rushing season. Unfortunately, Elliott’s costly contract, injury concerns, and declining production have brought his future with the Cowboys into question.

Many have expected that Pollard could possibly usurp Elliott as the starter this season or, at least, force a more consistent running back by committee.

At a time when many wondered whether there will be more Tony Pollard and less Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys running game for 2022, Jerry Jones says otherwise. https://t.co/dlQ6qq7mtV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2022

Jones seems to have thrown cold water on that notion:

Elliott “has to be the focus” of the team’s running back game. “He has to be the focal point,” Jones said. “There is room for Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

Pollard spelled Elliott for stretches last season and performed well whenever he took the field. Pollard finished the season with career-highs across the board with 719 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.

Jones has invested a lot of time and money into Elliott. The team drafted him fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed him to a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019. Elliott has led the league in rushing yards twice. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

While Elliott does appear to be on the decline, Jones seems to have an intense loyalty toward him. This is likely a key reason why Jones is so supportive of the idea of continuing to use Elliott as the bell-cow running back.

On the other hand, while Jones wants to see Elliott receive a majority of the carries, he would also like to see Pollard used more creatively.

“We just need to get him in creative situations but get the ball, get the touches, Jones said.”

The Cowboys are reportedly experimenting with using Pollard as a wide receiver. This could see him used in a similar fashion to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson or San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Barring an injury, Jones’ comments are bad news for fantasy football owners who were hoping for a breakout season from Pollard.