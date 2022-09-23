Jerry Jones tries to clean up controversial Cowboys Dak Prescott-Cooper Rush comments

Jerry Jones recently made interesting comments in reference to Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. His statement led many to believe that Jones does not properly value Prescott. Jones explained his previous comments on 105.3 The FAN, per Clarence Hill Jr.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody in the world that doesn’t understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott, his skills and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really.”

Jerry Jones still believes in Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are hoping the injured QB can return sooner rather than later. The team has playoff aspirations this season, but those aspirations were negatively affected following Prescott’s injury. Jones’ previous comments were likely intended to simply boost confidence in Cooper Rush.

Rush has taken over Dallas’ quarterback gig amid Prescott’s absence. Some people wanted the Cowboys to pursue a different QB replacement, but Jerry Jones wants to give Cooper Rush a shot at the job.

Dallas is 1-1 so far on the season. They are set to take on the 2-0 New York Giants this weekend. Rush’s future with the team may realistically be decided by his performance against New York. He has impressed for the most part so far in 2022. Cooper Rush commented on his future last week.

“Every time you’re out there you just want to go play ball & do your job. I’m fortunate to be on a very good football team. That helps, great players around me. You just want to keep getting better. In the end, it’s only my second career start so you just want to keep improving. Tons and tons of stuff to look at and learn from and that’s what we’ll do this week.”

Rush will look to prove Jerry Jones right with another strong performance this weekend.