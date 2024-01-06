Amid rumors of Bill Belichick's departure from the Patriots, ex-New England star Julian Edelman hinted at a Cowboys-BB partnership.

What was once thought impossible might happen this offseason. For over 20 years, Bill Belichick was synonymous with the New England Patriots dynasty. Bill was the architect of many Super Bowl teams, teams that decimated and ran over teams during the 2000s and 2010s (including the Dallas Cowboys). Now, though, after a string of disappointing seasons with New England, there are rumors that Belichick might depart the team.

There's a lot of speculation about where Bill Belichick might end up. The most popular picks are situations where there's a lot of talent but a clear coaching issue. However, one of Belichick's stars for the Patriots, Julian Edelman, suggested an interesting landing spot: the Cowboys. Edelman said this in an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show.

“But,” he continued, “what about Dallas (Cowboys)? What if Mike McCarthy gets knocked out of the playoffs early? Bill over there with that Top 10 offensive line and talent … they'd at least be fundamentally sound. McCarthy gets a lot of penalties and that clock management … in the game against the Lions the moment just looked too big.”

The Cowboys certainly have the talent in their roster to compete for a Super Bowl. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are a damn good QB-WR duo, and the defense has a ton of playmakers. However, some have argued that McCarthy has held back the team. Dallas has been one of the most penalized teams in the league consistently under McCarthy, with their “aggression” leading to unnecessary penalties. Clock management is also a constant McCarthy issue stemming from his Green Bay days.

Another playoff disappointment for the Cowboys could start to rile up Jerry Jones. With a big name like Bill Belichick, Jones would likely do everything in his power to pry the coach away. Dallas' postseason exploits could very well decide McCarthy's fate. He's not exactly in the hot seat… but he's trending there.